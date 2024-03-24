Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 52,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,195. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.