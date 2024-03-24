Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 3,243 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PEP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. 4,106,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average of $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

