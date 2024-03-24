Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $5,944,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Newmont by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 47,485 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 456,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,521,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,280,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

