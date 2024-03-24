iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $219,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.92. 6,940,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $502.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $391.09 and a 12-month high of $526.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.