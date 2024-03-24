AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $16.83 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,455,525 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,231,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

