Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,182,384 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 28,830,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

