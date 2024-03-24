Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.39. 327,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,446. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

