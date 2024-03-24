Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,993,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.73. 79,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,514. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $136.64 and a 1 year high of $187.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.34 and its 200-day moving average is $166.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

