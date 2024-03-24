Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 5,984 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 23,870,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,076,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

