Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after buying an additional 1,247,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 761,354.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 639,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 639,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,265. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.