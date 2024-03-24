Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $6,210.90 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,860.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.83 or 0.00702739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00135941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00047234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.00214510 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00055143 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00130025 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,225,943 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

