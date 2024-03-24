Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.56. 392,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,757. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $185.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.47.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

