Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 859 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after buying an additional 529,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,821,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

DY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 247,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,632. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $146.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

