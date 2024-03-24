Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.53. 742,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,263. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.