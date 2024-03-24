Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Orchid has a market cap of $139.54 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13706452 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,512,584.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

