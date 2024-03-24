Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 8% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.68 billion and approximately $40.28 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00082413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00017458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,671 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,670.698887 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10646517 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $39,310,733.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

