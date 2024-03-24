Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,437,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

