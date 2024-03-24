JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Reduced by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,706,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST remained flat at $50.41 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,692. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.