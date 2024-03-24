Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.59. 2,002,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

