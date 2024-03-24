AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $5,367,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $166.58. 1,448,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,976. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.95. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

