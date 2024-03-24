AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 9,989 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of DaVita worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in DaVita by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.11. The stock had a trading volume of 603,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $141.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

