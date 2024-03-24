AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 99,281 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,281 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Sirius XM by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock remained flat at $3.88 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,557,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,841,302. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.