LVW Advisors LLC Sells 5,059 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE PG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,393,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $162.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
