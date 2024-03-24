15,466 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,163,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $447.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

