Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,623 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

