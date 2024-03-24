The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.87. 7,144,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,622,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.