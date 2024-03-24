AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 554,049 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 554,049 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.08. 391,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,516. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $168.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.