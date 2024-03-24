Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 310,603 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.25. 2,230,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,195. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.85 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

