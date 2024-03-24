AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 369,674 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,401 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 369,674 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after buying an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.86. The stock had a trading volume of 893,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.67.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,332 shares of company stock worth $4,671,607. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

