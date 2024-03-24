AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 615.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,623 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,736,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,125,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.74.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

