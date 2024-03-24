Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,157 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.14% of Robert Half worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $79.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

