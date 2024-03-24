Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,232. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

