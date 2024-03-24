AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $18.76 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,742 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.61. 7,730,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

