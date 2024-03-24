Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $21,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.53. 867,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,450. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

