AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 75,474 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,474 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $24,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $60,640,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after buying an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,666,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,699. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.79.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

