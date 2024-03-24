NEAR Protocol Price Hits $6.71 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.71 or 0.00010107 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and $263.27 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00081991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00017395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,179,533,009 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,179,340,717 with 1,054,016,312 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.51140884 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 386 active market(s) with $302,272,006.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

