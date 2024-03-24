CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 432.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $156.27. 3,939,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,985. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average of $152.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

