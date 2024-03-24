Carlson Capital Management Takes $88,000 Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at $5,874,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 200.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 162,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 108,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 5,266,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,478. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

