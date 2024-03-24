2,475 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after buying an additional 132,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $698,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.01. 206,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,194. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.