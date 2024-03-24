Carlson Capital Management Invests $222,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 2,264.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 99,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $7.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.64. The stock had a trading volume of 495,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $285.13 and a 12 month high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.