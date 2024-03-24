Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,762. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

