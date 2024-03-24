Carlson Capital Management Sells 647 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $227.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

