Carlson Capital Management Buys Shares of 900 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $972.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,069,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438,266. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $778.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.