Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,299,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS CALF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,952 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

