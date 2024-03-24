Carlson Capital Management Invests $307,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,643. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

