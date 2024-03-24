Carlson Capital Management Acquires 147 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.86. 1,020,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,021. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.01 and a 12-month high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

