Carlson Capital Management Makes New $343,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.45. 2,078,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $159.80.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,474,602. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.69.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

