Velas One Day Volume Reaches $968,418.83 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $48.96 million and approximately $968,418.83 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00081868 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00022570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00017446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,571,524,591 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

