LVW Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.24. 664,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.67 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.09 and a 200-day moving average of $246.12.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

