3,058 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allstate by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.25. 1,572,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

